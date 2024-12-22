PHOTOS: Kind-hearted local volunteers hold free community Christmas lunch

A group of community-spirited residents organised a free Christmas lunch in West Huntspill for almost 50 people who would have been alone.

The meal on Saturday (December 21st) was organised by Chantelle and Adam Sear, plus Nichola and John Doble with a team of helpers, pictured above.

The group of locals were driven free to the village’s Balliol Hall then treated to a free meal of turkey and trimmings with a free raffle and entertainment. They also received a wrapped gift when they were taken home.

Chantelle Sear said: “We wanted to do something special to help local people who would been alone this Christmas – and it went so well.”

“We received lots of support from local people and received kind donations from businesses including Bakkavor and Home Instead. Thanks go them and all our wonderful volunteers for making it go smoothly.”

One of those receiving a meal said: “It was such a kind thing to do – a really wonderful idea that was much appreciated. The team were wonderful. It was a lovely way to celebrate Christmas!”