King Alfred Concert Band to perform Spring concert in Highbridge tonight

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Highbridge’s King Alfred Concert Band will be performing their Spring concert at St John’s Church tonight (Saturday 10th May).

“The band will be performing a great selection of music from popular shows, films and jazz classics,” says a spokesperson.

Tickets, priced at just £7 with no charge for accompanied children, can be purchased on the door. The concert starts at 7pm.

“During the interval refreshments will be available and there will also be a raffle. It promises to be a lively evening’s entertainment and all are welcome.”

