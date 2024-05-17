13.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat May 18, 2024
News

King Alfred Concert Band to perform Spring concert in Highbridge tonight

Highbridge’s King Alfred Concert Band will be performing their Spring concert at Highbridge Community Hall tonight (Saturday 18th May).

“The band will be performing a great selection of music from The Beatles, popular shows, films and jazz classics,” says a spokesperson.

Tickets, priced at just £5 with no charge for accompanied children, can be purchased on the door. The concert starts at 7pm.

“During the interval refreshments will be available and there will also be a raffle.  It promises to be a lively evening’s entertainment and all are welcome.”

