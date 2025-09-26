11.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Sep 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsKing Alfred School Academy invites families to Sixth Form open events
News

King Alfred School Academy invites families to Sixth Form open events

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Parents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to explore the future of education at King Alfred School Academy’s upcoming Sixth Form open events this autumn.

The school is hosting a series of open mornings, afternoons and an evening session, with the first event taking place on Saturday, 4th October 2025 from 9am to 12pm.

The focus will showcasing the Sixth Form centre, its facilities, and the opportunities available to students preparing for higher education and careers.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We’re excited to welcome families to see what our Sixth Form has to offer. These events are a great chance to meet staff, ask questions, and get a feel for the supportive and ambitious environment we provide.”

Upcoming Sixth Form Open Events:

  • Open Morning – Saturday, 4th October 2025 (09:00–12:00) – Book via Eventbrite
  • Open Morning – Wednesday, 5th November 2025 (09:00–12:30) – By appointment only
  • Open Evening – Thursday, 6th November 2025 (17:00–19:00) – Book via Eventbrite
  • Open Afternoon – Friday, 7th November 2025 (12:30–15:10) – By appointment only

To book your place, visit the school’s Eventbrite listings or contact the school directly to arrange an appointment.

Previous article
Fixy expands tech donation network to boost digital inclusion along Somerset coast
Next article
Somerset planning service under fire as Burnham councillor’s motion sparks debate

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Flexercise

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
11.5 ° C
13.1 °
11.1 °
84 %
1.3kmh
100 %
Sat
17 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com