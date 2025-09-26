King Alfred School Academy invites families to Sixth Form open events

Parents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to explore the future of education at King Alfred School Academy’s upcoming Sixth Form open events this autumn.

The school is hosting a series of open mornings, afternoons and an evening session, with the first event taking place on Saturday, 4th October 2025 from 9am to 12pm.

The focus will showcasing the Sixth Form centre, its facilities, and the opportunities available to students preparing for higher education and careers.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We’re excited to welcome families to see what our Sixth Form has to offer. These events are a great chance to meet staff, ask questions, and get a feel for the supportive and ambitious environment we provide.”

Upcoming Sixth Form Open Events:

Open Morning – Saturday, 4th October 2025 (09:00–12:00) – Book via Eventbrite

– Saturday, 4th October 2025 (09:00–12:00) – Book via Eventbrite Open Morning – Wednesday, 5th November 2025 (09:00–12:30) – By appointment only

– Wednesday, 5th November 2025 (09:00–12:30) – By appointment only Open Evening – Thursday, 6th November 2025 (17:00–19:00) – Book via Eventbrite

– Thursday, 6th November 2025 (17:00–19:00) – Book via Eventbrite Open Afternoon – Friday, 7th November 2025 (12:30–15:10) – By appointment only

To book your place, visit the school’s Eventbrite listings or contact the school directly to arrange an appointment.