Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Dec 04, 2024
News

King Alfred School Academy pupils celebrate Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Students and staff at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge have taken part in a special event to mark the lighting up of its Christmas tree.

The Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Cllr Sharon Perry, visited to switch on the lights in front of staff and students.

The school’s student choir sang Christmas songs to add to the warm festive atmosphere. A craft fair followed featuring products made by pupils.

Principal Dan Milford said he was delighted at how many people had attended and thanked the Mayor, the ‘amazingly talented’ choir and residents.

