Burnham and Highbridge students celebrate Bronze Arts Award success

Nine talented students from The King Alfred School in Highbridge have successfully completed their Bronze Arts Award, a nationally recognised qualification equivalent to Level 1 on the QCF framework.

They explored and developed their artistic skills while gaining valuable experience in the creative sector.

The Arts Award is divided into four key sections: learning a new skill, experiencing the arts, researching artistic inspiration, and sharing skills with others.

Through these modules, students demonstrated their passion for the arts, engaged in creative research, and showcased their abilities through various projects.

Among the students was Poppy (Year 11) who explored the works of artist Abby Diamond, captured images at Bristol Museum and Art Gallery, and documented Bristol’s architecture.

She also created a research page on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, describing the experience as “very fun.”

Charlotte (Year 11) found inspiration from her favourite artists and created a series of drawings, encouraging others to “keep going because it’s worth it in the end.”

Emily (year 9) particularly enjoyed visiting Bristol Museum but found the most challenging aspect to be teaching an artistic skill to someone else.

She recommended that students try learning something new outside their comfort zone to expand their artistic capabilities.

Similarly, Crina (Year 10) found researching inspirational figures the most interesting and teaching a skill the easiest as she was already confident in her chosen craft.

Students explored many types of art, including music, drawing, and crafts. Zac learned to play the bass line for Last Christmas. He also cited Stevie Wonder as his inspiration, admiring the artist’s contributions to both music and philanthropy.

Miss Wallis expressed her pride in the students’ dedication and accomplishments. “The Arts Award provides students with valuable skills for future educational and career opportunities. With the highest Gold Award offering 16 UCAS points (equivalent to an E grade at A-Level) this program is a fantastic stepping stone for young artists.”

“Congratulations to all the students for their hard work and dedication in achieving the Bronze Arts Award.”