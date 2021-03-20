King Alfred School Academy unveils 40-foot wall of sporting legends

Two former students from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy returned this week to perform a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the unveiling of a 40-foot wall of sporting legends.

Footballer Bradley Ash who was signed by championship team Barnsley two years ago, returned along with Shannon, who has represented Great Britain in football for Avon and Somerset Police.

They were joined by Principal Nathan Jenkins who will become Head of School Improvement at The Priory Learning Trust from April, with Vice Principal Dan Milford becoming Acting Principal until January.

The wall is just one of a series of improvements to the academy since Nathan became Principal in 2018, making it one of the area’s fastest improving schools.

Bradley, who left TKASA in 2014, said: “It is great to come back to the school and see these world greats pictured on this amazing collage. This is a school that inspires.”

Shannon, who left in 2010, adds: “The wall is brilliant – the students will be continually inspired by world-class sporting stars and athletes every day as they walk past.”

Andy Murray, Mo Farah, Lewis Hamilton are featured on the sporting wall with quotes featured on it including ‘If it is easy then you are doing it wrong’ by Gabby Williams.

Principal Nathan Jenkins says: ”This wall has had a staggering amount of interest and praise from across the world. Our own students have marvelled at the sheer scale, colour and inspiration from the personalities and their quotes.”

“This is a brilliant school and the wall is in keeping with that. Thank you to Bradley and Shannon for coming back to declare the wall officially open.”

The collage is part of the school’s ongoing desire to inspire students with role models and encouragement, and to demonstrate the passion to integrate students back to the academy for outdoor pursuits, extra curricular work, and physical efforts. The academy is part of The Priory Learning Trust.