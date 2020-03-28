Big hearted school staff have delivered hundreds of pairs of science goggles to a hospital to use during the Coronavirus crisis.

Science teacher Baylea Charles from King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, pictured, has collected the goggles and took them to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.

The hospital desperately needs items and equipment such as goggles to help prepare for an expected surge in patients.

The school uses them for science lessons, but they will now be used for helping with patients instead.

Principal Nathan Jenkins told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are a passionate, community school and our students and staff regularly show their caring and kindness to respond to the needs of others. We want to help the NHS during these extremely difficult times.”