King Alfred School students celebrate Highbridge Festival of the Arts success

Talented Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students from King Alfred School Academy are celebrating their success at this year’s Highbridge Festival of the Arts.

Laura Whiteoak, Head of Music & Head of Creative Arts, says: “We are thrilled at the outstanding achievements of our students at the 2020 Highbridge Arts Festival.”

“In the first week, our Drama students picked up six prizes across three classes. This was followed by our talented musicians gaining an impressive 30 prizes across 25 categories.”

“Special mention must go to Jack Richardson who, in addition to picking up 4 medals, won the highly competitive Dorothy Reaney Award.”

“Many of our prize winners were entering the festival for the first time; we are incredibly proud of all students who took part and look forward to future success in 2021.”

DRAMA PRIZES

Devised Drama:

1st Maya Wharton, Bethan Rose, Beth Wilson, Katie Harvey and Emily Walton

2nd George Brewer, Harry Tregale, Harry Price, Jacob Noad, Elizabeth Rowan

Duologue scripted:

1st Holly Sanders and Louis Channon

2nd Jessica smith and Charles Hewlett

3rd Jessica Reed and Elliot Chapman

Monologue scripted:

1st Caitlin Kelly

MUSIC PRIZES

Piano Solo Grades 2 – 3: 1st Seth Barnshaw, 2nd Jack Richardson

Piano Duet Pupil & Teacher Duet of Own Choice: 3rd Seth Barnshaw

Piano Solo Jazz Performance: 1st Seth Barnshaw

Piano Solo One Piece in Baroque/Classical/Romantic Style: 3rd William Gardner

Piano Solo One Piece of Own Choice: 1st Jack Richardson

Piano Duet Pupil & Teacher Duet of Own Choice: 1st Eleanor Partington, 2nd Ellie Beckinsale

Instrumental Duet Adult & Child: 1st Eleni Markoutsas

Piano Solo One Modern Piece: 2nd Jack Millier

Accompanied Solos Woodwind: 1st Harriet Hobbs

Instrumental Solo Any Instrument Grades 4 – 5: 2nd Sophie Beard

Instrumental Look What I Can Do: 2nd Ivy Meager, 2nd Elizabeth Cameron

Instrumental Beginners’ Class: 2nd Sophie Beard

Accompanied Solos Woodwind: 3rd Sophie Beard

Instrumental Duet Any Combination: 1st Millie Jones & Sophie Beard

Instrumental Groups Classroom Music Making 10 – 36 Instruments: 1st King Alfred Brass Group Year 7 (John Winton, Jayden Slinn, Beth Cameron, Stanley Ballard, Maddy Pike, Ivy Meager, Emily Hicks)

Instrumental Ensemble 7 – 12 Instruments: 2nd King Alfred Senior Brass Group (Jack Millier, Charles Buckton, Isaac Thomas, Izzy Thomas, Leah Rosser, Emily Hicks, Joseph Ridgway, Sam Elton)

Instrumental Ensemble 13 – 35 Instruments: 2nd – King Alfred Brass Group (Jack Millier, John Winton, Charles Buckton, Isaac Thomas, Jayden Slinn, Izzy Thomas, Leah Rosser, Beth Cameron, Stanley Ballard, Maddy Pike, Ivy Meager, Emily Hicks, Joseph Ridgway, Sam Elton)

The Dorothy Reaney Award Class: 1st Jack Richardson, 2nd Annalisa D’Amore, 3rd Seth Barnshaw

Recital – 3 Contrasting Pieces Presented as Mini-Concert: 1st Jack Richardson

Accompanied Solos Percussion: 1st Thomas Riggs

Vocal Solo Song from Any Musical Show/Film: 2nd Eleni Markoutsas

Vocal Solo Self-Accompanied Song: 2nd Eleni Markoutsas

Vocal Solo Song of Own Choice including Pop/Film/Show: 1st Vinnie Triggol

Vocal Duet Any Other Duet: 2nd Vinnie Triggol

Vocal Solo Pop Song from Any Decade: 2nd Jessica Prout-Sinclair