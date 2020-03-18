King Alfred School students celebrate Highbridge Festival of the Arts success

Talented Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students from King Alfred School Academy are celebrating their success at this year’s Highbridge Festival of the Arts.
Laura Whiteoak, Head of Music & Head of Creative Arts, says: “We are thrilled at the outstanding achievements of our students at the 2020 Highbridge Arts Festival.”
“In the first week, our Drama students picked up six prizes across three classes. This was followed by our talented musicians gaining an impressive 30 prizes across 25 categories.”
“Special mention must go to Jack Richardson who, in addition to picking up 4 medals, won the highly competitive Dorothy Reaney Award.”
“Many of our prize winners were entering the festival for the first time; we are incredibly proud of all students who took part and look forward to future success in 2021.”
DRAMA PRIZES
Devised Drama:
1st Maya Wharton, Bethan Rose, Beth Wilson, Katie Harvey and Emily Walton
2nd George Brewer, Harry Tregale, Harry Price, Jacob Noad, Elizabeth Rowan
Duologue scripted:
1st Holly Sanders and Louis Channon
2nd Jessica smith and Charles Hewlett
3rd Jessica Reed and Elliot Chapman
Monologue scripted:
1st Caitlin Kelly
MUSIC PRIZES
Piano Solo Grades 2 – 3: 1st Seth Barnshaw, 2nd Jack Richardson
Piano Duet Pupil & Teacher Duet of Own Choice: 3rd Seth Barnshaw
Piano Solo Jazz Performance: 1st Seth Barnshaw
Piano Solo One Piece in Baroque/Classical/Romantic Style: 3rd William Gardner
Piano Solo One Piece of Own Choice: 1st Jack Richardson
Piano Duet Pupil & Teacher Duet of Own Choice: 1st Eleanor Partington, 2nd Ellie Beckinsale
Instrumental Duet Adult & Child: 1st Eleni Markoutsas
Piano Solo One Modern Piece: 2nd Jack Millier
Accompanied Solos Woodwind: 1st Harriet Hobbs
Instrumental Solo Any Instrument Grades 4 – 5: 2nd Sophie Beard
Instrumental Look What I Can Do: 2nd Ivy Meager, 2nd Elizabeth Cameron
Instrumental Beginners’ Class: 2nd Sophie Beard
Accompanied Solos Woodwind: 3rd Sophie Beard
Instrumental Duet Any Combination: 1st Millie Jones & Sophie Beard
Instrumental Groups Classroom Music Making 10 – 36 Instruments: 1st King Alfred Brass Group Year 7 (John Winton, Jayden Slinn, Beth Cameron, Stanley Ballard, Maddy Pike, Ivy Meager, Emily Hicks)
Instrumental Ensemble 7 – 12 Instruments: 2nd King Alfred Senior Brass Group (Jack Millier, Charles Buckton, Isaac Thomas, Izzy Thomas, Leah Rosser, Emily Hicks, Joseph Ridgway, Sam Elton)
Instrumental Ensemble 13 – 35 Instruments: 2nd – King Alfred Brass Group (Jack Millier, John Winton, Charles Buckton, Isaac Thomas, Jayden Slinn, Izzy Thomas, Leah Rosser, Beth Cameron, Stanley Ballard, Maddy Pike, Ivy Meager, Emily Hicks, Joseph Ridgway, Sam Elton)
The Dorothy Reaney Award Class: 1st Jack Richardson, 2nd Annalisa D’Amore, 3rd Seth Barnshaw
Recital – 3 Contrasting Pieces Presented as Mini-Concert: 1st Jack Richardson
Accompanied Solos Percussion: 1st Thomas Riggs
Vocal Solo Song from Any Musical Show/Film: 2nd Eleni Markoutsas
Vocal Solo Self-Accompanied Song: 2nd Eleni Markoutsas
Vocal Solo Song of Own Choice including Pop/Film/Show: 1st Vinnie Triggol
Vocal Duet Any Other Duet: 2nd Vinnie Triggol
Vocal Solo Pop Song from Any Decade: 2nd Jessica Prout-Sinclair