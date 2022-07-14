Three nights of performances of King Alfred School Academy’s summer production ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ have been hailed a big success.

Audiences praised the acting, music and high production quality of the performances, which were overseen by the school’s drama department.

The final performance attracted a standing ovation on Thursday evening (July 14th) after a successful three night run.

Holly Keeble, Head of Drama at the school, said: “Words cannot describe how proud we are of these amazing students” and she thanked everyone for their support.

She added: “It was the first show in thre years due to the pandemic and was definitely our biggest one yet!”