Three nights of performances of King Alfred School Academy’s summer production ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ have been hailed a big success.

Audiences praised the acting, music and high production quality of the performances, which were overseen by the school’s drama department.

The final performance attracted a standing ovation on Thursday evening (July 14th) after a successful three night run.

Holly Keeble, Head of Drama at the school, said: “Words cannot describe how proud we are of these amazing students” and she thanked everyone for their support.

She added: “It was the first show in thre years due to the pandemic and was definitely our biggest one yet!”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page