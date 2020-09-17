The Kings of Wessex Academy, in Cheddar, has confirmed a sixth form student has tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

The student’s bubble at the school has since been closed ‘with immediate effect’.

A spokesman from the Kings of Wessex Academy said: “A student in year 13 has reported testing positive for coronavirus at the Kings of Wessex Academy.”

“The school has taken the decision to close the year 13 bubble with immediate effect.”

“Kings is working closely and is in consultation with Public Health England on its next steps.”

“We will be providing further information as soon as we can.”