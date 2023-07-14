Kroll has been appointed as Administrators of LS Somerset Limited, trading as Lakeside Holiday Park in Burnham-On-Sea.

It comes after we reported here that Lakeside Holiday Park, which is located off Westfield Road in Burnham, is administration but remains open for business.

It says: “Geoff Bouchier and Benjamin Wiles were appointed Joint Administrators of LS Somerset Limited trading as Lakeside Holiday Park on 11th July 2023. Lakeside continues to operate on a business-as-usual basis under the supervision of the Administrators with the support of LS Somerset Limited’s lender. All future holiday bookings will be delivered as arranged. Further details will be shared as the Administration progresses.”

Geoff Bouchier, Joint Administrator from Kroll, adds: “Lakeside’s business continues to operate as normal. With the support of the Lakeside team, all of the park’s facilities and services will continue to be provided to the private owners and guests.”

“With the support of LS Somerset’s lender, we will work to secure further investment and the long-term future of the park for the benefit of all stakeholders.”