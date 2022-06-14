A Labyrinth has been installed in the grounds of St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea over the summer period.

Previously installed in Burnham Baptist Church during lockdown, members of the two churches have now set up the Labyrinth alongside the footpath through St Andrew’s.

Rev Sharon Eldergill says: “We are delighted to host the Labyrinth, which was a form and expression of prayer during the difficult times of lockdown. Now, with freedom of movement restored, the Labyrinth continues to be a gift to the community and visitors of Burnham and beyond.”



“We’ve called it ‘The Jubilee Labyrinth’ because as well as being set up in this special year of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, our emergence from Lockdown reflects something of the ancient meanings of Jubilee- that of freedom, restoration, and inclusivity.”

“The Labyrinth, with its meandering paths can offer space for reflection on the many twists and turns that we experience in life, as well as being a fun activity for all ages.”

“We hope that plenty of people will pop in and use the labyrinth, or have a walk through it as they are passing.”