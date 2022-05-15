Brean Golf Club’s annual Presidents Trophy tournament was held in brilliant sunshine on Saturday (May 14th).

The trophy was won by Lady Captain Bev Cranley and Carole Short, pictured with the club’s Lady President Bridget House.

The duo posted a score of 49 points in the betterball stableford which was one of three scores of that number returned on the day.

Andrew March, director of golf at the club, says: “Millie Jones joined forces with George Havercroft to return the second of these scores with Dave Bradley and John Cullinan also scoring 49 to join them in the final shake up.”

“The computer countback decreed that Cranley and Short would be victorious with the better back six ahead of Jones and Havercroft despite a sub par back solo nine holes from Jones.”

“Amazingly, 25 stableford points on the homeward run was only good enough to give Bradley and Cullinan third spot, on many other days this would have sailed them to victory.”

“Fourth spot went to Steve and Zak Jones who also prevailed in a countback on 48 points relegating Martyn Brown and Nigel Ellis and the Lismore brothers, Scott and Byron, out of the prizes.”

“Paul Bacon scored a superb 24 points over his back nine of Sunday’s May Stableford and when this was added to his haul of 21 on his opening nine, he not surprisingly tasted success in Division Three. His epic winning round saw him finish 4 clear of Bob Pelzer and seven points ahead of the third placed Dave Mann.”

“Despite Paul Bacon returning the highest points score of the day, the round of the day probably belonged to Division One winner Dan Broom who equalled the Brean Amateur course record.”

“He needed just 67 blows to navigate his way to victory.as a solitary bogey at the third was offset by 3 birdies giving him the a share of the record alongside Dave Porter and Peter Trego.”

“It equated to 43 points for Broom and this was three ahead of runner up Kevin White with the aforementioned Porter in third on 39. Division Two scoring didn’t quite reach the heights of the other two Division’s with 37 points leading the way.”

“Dan West took the win on a back nine countback from Pete Dunn with Rob Perry taking third with his 36 point score.”

Pictured: Presidents Day winners Carole Short (left) and Bev Cranley (middle) alongside Lady President Bridget House (right)