A Land Rover has been abandoned on a flooded track near the village of Mark after getting stuck in the muddy conditions.

The vehicle has been spotted by surprised walkers along Tealham Moor Drove, a mile from Mark, pictured here.

The off-road 4×4 failed to make it along the boggy track, which is under water after wet weather during January.

The driver managed to escape without getting hurt, according to a local resident. This part of the Somerset Levels often flood over the winter.