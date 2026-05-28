Last day to visit Burnham‑On‑Sea Art Club’s week-long exhibition at Community Centre

Residents have one chance today (Friday May 29th) to visit Burnham‑On‑Sea Art Club’s popular annual Art Exhibition as it ends its week-long run.

The club, founded in 1960, has held an exhibition every year except during the Covid period, and this year’s showcase started on Saturday 23rd May and runs until Friday 29th May inclusive, from 10am to 5pm daily, at Burnham Community Centre on Berrow Road.

Art Club secretary Rosemary Lane said members have been busy welcoming visitors through the week to see their work.

“Visitors can view a wide range of work created by club members, featuring various media and subjects. Framed paintings, mounted artworks displayed in browser stands, and greeting cards will all be available to purchase.”

There is no admission charge. Pictured are several members with some of the paintings that will feature in the exhibition.