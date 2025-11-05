Late-night Christmas shopping event comes to Sanders Garden Centre

Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll is set to sparkle with festive cheer as it hosts a special late-night Christmas shopping event on Thursday, November 13th from 6pm to 9pm.

Visitors can expect a warm welcome with a complimentary glass of fizz and a mince pie on arrival, setting the tone for an evening brimming with seasonal delights.

The event will feature food tastings from local suppliers and a brass band playing traditional carols, adding to the magical atmosphere.

Centre manager Rob Vohra said: “Sanders has always had a reputation for having one of the best Christmas displays in the south west and customers will not be disappointed this year.”

“Our elves have been hard at work creating an immersive, atmospheric and magical Christmas department. Don’t miss our new addition this year of the singing reindeer who will greet you at our front entrance!”

The event is free to attend and promises festive fun for all ages. The evening also offers one-night-only discounts across departments.