15 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 05, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsLate-night Christmas shopping event comes to Sanders Garden Centre
News

Late-night Christmas shopping event comes to Sanders Garden Centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll is set to sparkle with festive cheer as it hosts a special late-night Christmas shopping event on Thursday, November 13th from 6pm to 9pm.

Visitors can expect a warm welcome with a complimentary glass of fizz and a mince pie on arrival, setting the tone for an evening brimming with seasonal delights.

The event will feature food tastings from local suppliers and a brass band playing traditional carols, adding to the magical atmosphere.

Centre manager Rob Vohra said: “Sanders has always had a reputation for having one of the best Christmas displays in the south west and customers will not be disappointed this year.”

“Our elves have been hard at work creating an immersive, atmospheric and magical Christmas department. Don’t miss our new addition this year of the singing reindeer who will greet you at our front entrance!”

The event is free to attend and promises festive fun for all ages. The evening also offers one-night-only discounts across departments.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Dazzling Burnham-On-Sea Carnival wows thousands of spectators
Next article
Michael Bublé tribute show to bring festive cheer to Highbridge church this December

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
15 ° C
15.6 °
14.4 °
92 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Wed
15 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com