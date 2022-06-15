The timeless tunes of The Carpenters will be performed in a tribute show in Burnham-On-Sea during July.

The Carpenters Experience features live band of musicians from across the UK, led by the talented Maggie Nestor who recreates Karen Carpenter with great authenticity.

A spokesman for The Princess Theatre says: “The UK’s leading Carpenters show, featuring the amazing voice of Maggie Nestor and eight top-class musicians, captures the sights and sounds of the amazing talents of Richard and Karen Carpenter.”

“Karen’s silky contralto is combined with Richard’s delightful piano and seamless harmonies in this big production that brings Close to You, We’ve only Just Begun, Top of the World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Solitaire, Goodbye to Love, Please Mr Postman, For All We Know, Only Yesterday and dozens more classic songs to the stage.”

The Carpenters were an American vocal and instrumental duo made up of siblings, Karen and Richard Carpenter. Their sound was a distinctive mix of pop and soft rock, and during their 14-year career the duo recorded 10 albums and achieved three number one singles.

Since their formation in the late 1960s, the Carpenters have sold more than 90 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

The Carpenters Experience is at The Princess Theatre on Friday 8th July at 7:30pm with standard tickets priced at £23.50 (inc booking fee).

To book seats, visit https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/the-carpenters-experience/ or contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.