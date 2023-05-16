Legal steps has been started to move a large group of travellers from the Cassis Close Playing Fields in Burnham-On-Sea.

As reported here, the group pitched up last Friday and were still in place on Tuesday evening (May 16th).

A Somerset Council spokeswoman said the authority is dealing with “the unauthorised entry and encampment on Cassis Close Playing Fields.”

“Somerset Council Property and Legal staff are attending the site to carry out the statutory legal checks.”

“The group have been given notice to vacate and legal proceedings will be started as per the agreed process.”

“We have an agreed protocol with the Police, which we follow, setting out responsibilities and timescales.”

This is the process that the council takes, following an unauthorised encampment on SC owned land, taking into account that it is reasonable and proportionate to commence eviction proceedings.

In partnership with the Police, the council’s legal team visit the site to speak with the group and carry out the welfare checks required by law.

The travellers are issued with a letter advising that they are occupying council land without consent and are usually required to vacate within 24 hours.

If they do not vacate an application is made to the County Court for a Possession Order and the notice of hearing is then served on the travellers.

Under court rules, travellers must be given two clear days’ notice of the hearing, not including the day that the notice was served, the day of the hearing and not including week-ends or bank holidays; which is why it takes at least a week to move them on.

If they do not vacate, the Council attends the court hearing and seeks an Order for Possession Forthwith. This is then usually served on the travellers the same day with the instruction that they vacate immediately.

If they still do not vacate, the Police and Bailiffs are called in to assist with the removal.