Legal summons set to be issued on group of travellers in Burnham-On-Sea car park

Somerset Council is set to issue a legal summons this week on a group of travellers who are pitched up in a Burnham-On-Sea car park.

The group of around 10 caravans and vehicles arrived in the parking area at the back of the B&M car park on Monday (July 28th).

Several moved from Burnham’s seafront lawns 600 metres away where they had been on the South Esplanade since 13th July.

A Somerset Council spokesman confirmed it is aware of the “unauthorised encampment” on the Pier Street car park and is following its usual steps to move them on.

A Police spokesperson adds: “Our officers have visited and are supporting the local authority’s efforts in responding to the encampment. Officers continue to visit the area during their regular patrols.”

It is the latest in a series of visits during recent months. A group of travellers left Burnham’s Pier Street car park after a three-day stay in June and a separate group left the green off Burnham’s Hawley Way last month. A further group was in Priory Gardens in July.