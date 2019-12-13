Liberal Democrat Tessa Munt has warned the UK faces ‘years of Brexit chaos’ after the Conservatives won Thursday’s General Election.

Conservative James Heappey retained his Wells parliamentary seat with a majority of 9,991 votes after successfully fighting off a challenge from Tessa, who was MP from 2010-2015.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Tessa said: “You win or lose elections, that’s the way it is. It is a fairly brutal business, but I congratulate Mr Heappey.”

“I thought we ran a very positive campaign – there were a lot of things we could have said that we didn’t say. So I think we had the high ground and the West country is essentially Liberal.”

“We will be back once we get past this Brexit thing which theoretically we will on January 31st.”

“It will be a decade of chaos after that – but that’s what people have voted for and we have to accept that.”

Asked if she’d have done anything differently with her campaign, she said “nothing.” She added: “We had a fabulous campaign. It was very positive.”

And she vowed to stand again at the next general election in five years’ time, adding: “why not.”