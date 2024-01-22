The following licensing application has been published this week relating to Burnham-On-Sea property Little Italy On Sea:

LICENSING ACT 2003

Mr Karl Rawlins is applying for a grant for a Premises Licence situated at Little Italy On Sea, 2 Esplanade, Burnham On Sea, Somerset, TA8 1BB

The licence if granted is to enable the following activities to take place:

Sale of alcohol on the premises

ActivityDay Times:

Sale of alcohol Monday-Sunday 11-00 22-00

Any persons wishing to make represations in relation to this application may do so by writing to the licensing unit, Somerset Council, Bridgewater House, King squre, Bridgewater TA6 3AR. Representation may be made for 28 consecutive days from the date of this notice.

A Copy of the application for the grant of the above license is kept by the Licensing Unit, Somerset Council, Bridgewater House, King Sqaure, Bridgewater TA6 3AR. The application can be viewed Monday to Thursday

9am to 5pm and 9am to 4.30pm on Fridays, except bank holidays.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summery convictions for making a false statement is a level 5 fine on the standard scale.

Dated 19th January 2024