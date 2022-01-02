Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Parkrun organisers have appealed for information after a life-saving defibrillator at Apex Park was stolen over the Christmas holiday period.

Stuart Anderson, Co-Event Director of Burnham and Highbridge Parkrun, says the device has been removed out of the box on the office wall in Apex Park’s main car park.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was purchased with generous donations from the Parkrun community and a grant from the British Heart Foundation in September 2016.”

“It is now a requirement that all Parkrun events have access to a defibrillator to enable prompt treatment in the event of an emergency.”

“It was kept in a coded box to enable it to be used by the local community in an emergency at anytime, as even several minutes can make a great difference in saving lives.”

“Fortunately, there is another defibrillator on the course, situated at the sailing club, so our event was not cancelled on Saturday.”

“However, it saddens me that someone has removed a potentially life-saving piece of equipment, which has no value to anyone else.”

“It has been reported to the police, and there may be CCTV available from the Apex Park camera. I appeal to anyone with any information, or who may come across the defibrillator, to report it to the police or our Parkrun.”

Meanwhile, Saturday’s New Year’s Day Parkrun at Apex Park was a great success, with 315 runners taking part, 55 people of whom joined for the first time.

Anyone with information about the theft should call Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101.