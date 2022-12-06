A life-saving defibrillator has this week been unveiled at Burnham-On-Sea Infants School and Octopus Pre-School following a successful fundraising campaign.

Staff at Burnham Infants have taken part in a series of fundraising initiatives to raise over £1,300 for the equipment.

Carly Hatch, headteacher, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of the staff who have made this happen.”

“We know that prompt action and access to a defibrillator is so important and having this facility on the school site has the potential to save lives.”

Defibrillators have the potential to save the lives of pupils, staff and visitors to the schools, with latest research showing that accessing these devices within 3-5 minutes of a cardiac arrest will boost the chance of survival by over 40%.

The equipment has been funded by contributions from individuals, the school and other fundraising opportunities.

Sarah Rendell from the Burnham-On-Sea Infants School defibrillator fundraising team thanked all those who have supported the project.

She added that the school is in discussions with The Lions Club about the purchase of a secure box for the school gates so that if there is ever a cardiac arrest in the area the defibrillator can be accessed.

The team will also be continuing with fundraising to pay for servicing and additional pads as needed.