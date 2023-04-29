A holiday park near Burnham-On-Sea has unveiled a new life-saving public defibrillator.

The new defibrillator has been installed at the entrance to Dulhorn Farm Holiday Park in Lympsham on the busy A370 between Burnham and Weston.

“The defibrillator is not just for the holiday makers staying with us but also for any member of the public should they need it,” says a spokesman.

The holiday park welcomed Bob Filmer, local councillor for Somerset Council; plus Kevin Bray, Chairman of East Brent Parish Council, and Helen Broderick of East Brent Parish Council for the unveiling, pictured here.

“John, the founder of Dulhorn Farm Holiday Park had major heart surgery in recent years and it brought it home to us how essential these pieces of equipment are.”

“Gary and John are always happy to find ways that they can support and work with the local community.”