Life-saving tips and advice on how to use a defibrillator to save a life will be given at a special training session in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

SWASFT (South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust) is hosting a Defibrillator Awareness Session in Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church on Wednesday 12th February at 6.30pm when all will be welcome.

St Andrew’s and Burnham Rotary Club teamed up last year to fund a life-saving community defibrillator which was installed on the south porch of the church, as we reported here

Now, St Andrew’s Church is hosting a session when all will be welcome, whether you are familiar with operating a defibrillator or not.

“As there are several machines available for emergency use around the town, including the Church, this session is an opportunity to those who have not done the training and those in our community who seek to refresh their memory to operate it to help save a life,” says a spokesman.

“Previously the session has run for about an hour to an hour and a half. All are welcome. This event is free to individuals or groups in our community.”