Lifeboat crew sea shanty group ‘The 85ers’ to perform in Burnham-On-Sea

A popular sea shanty group made up of volunteer lifeboat crew members is set to perform in Burnham-On-Sea.

The 85ers, formed by six active RNLI crew from Portishead Lifeboat Station, will take to the stage at Burnham-On-Sea Tennis Club on Tuesday, December 2nd for an evening of rousing cappella entertainment.

The group rose to prominence after being selected to perform in the King’s Coronation concert as part of the Coronation Choir earlier this year.

Each member of the group balances lifeboat duties with full-time careers, including teaching and dentistry, and they are known for their powerful, harmony-rich renditions of traditional sea shanties.

Organisers say the event will feature a licensed bar, a raffle, and a silent auction, with an interval planned for a comfort break. All proceeds from the evening will go to support the RNLI.

Tickets are priced at £12 (plus booking fee) and are available now via the Eventbrite website.