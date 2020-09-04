Lifeguard patrols on Burnham-On-Sea beach will finish this Sunday (6th September) as the holiday season comes to an end but Sedgemoor District Council’s beach safety staff will remain on duty until the end of September.

The district council funds the RNLI lifeguards to provide an additional service at Burnham beach during the summer holidays and they work alongside the fully qualified Sedgemoor Beach Wardens to maintain beach safety during the busiest times.

A Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “We want people to enjoy the beach safely. Although the RNLI lifeguards have departed for the winter, we still have staff on hand to make sure that beach users to take care.”

“We want you to enjoy the beach, but we also want you to recognise the dangers and never underestimate the power of the sea, especially during the stormy season.”

Sedgemoor’s beach wardens have been on duty since early summer and will be on duty until the end of September at Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow beaches. All beach wardens have first aid training and beach/jetty safety training.

“Beach users are urged to follow safety signage and listen to any advice and warning information issued by Sedgemoor’s beach wardens – the staff and advice boards are there to ensure your safety,” added Mrs Faun.

Tom Mansell, Regional Lifesaving Lead, said: “It has been an extremely busy summer for RNLI lifeguards with huge numbers of people visiting beaches in the South West. Our lifeguards have worked really hard and have done a fantastic job of keeping people safe at the beach whilst working during a pandemic. They deserve great credit for the commitment and dedication they have shown.”

“ We know many people are still on furlough and not holidaying abroad, so it’s likely more people than usual will be visiting the coast in September and October. If you’re visiting the beach, please head to a lifeguarded one if possible, take note of the safety signage at the entrance, go with a friend or tell someone on the shore where you’re going, and always be aware of the conditions and your own capabilities in the water.”

Members of the public are being urged by the RNLI to take extra care and be responsible when visiting the beach by knowing their limits and not taking any risks. If intending to use the water, people are encouraged to head to one of the lifeguarded beaches but to maintain social distancing, and if that’s not possible, consider spending your day elsewhere.

Despite the Coronavirus situation and the challenges posed by lockdown restrictions earlier in the year, the RNLI has worked with local authorities and other partners to provide lifeguards on more than 70% of South West beaches this summer.

RNLI safety advice for using local beaches:

Have a plan – check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage

Keep your dog on a lead when around cliff edges

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water

Do not allow your family to swim alone

Do not use inflatables

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, float to live. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float

In an emergency dial 999, and ask for the Coastguard