Flashes of lightning lit up the night sky in Burnham-On-Sea last night (Wednesday) as the continuing heatwave triggered thunderstorms in the region.

While Burnham missed the worst of the storms, flashes of lightning were visible for almost an hour in the night sky, as pictured here.

Temperatures in Burnham-On-Sea reached 32°C (89.6°F) on Wednesday during a day of high humidity which created uncomfortable conditions for some.

The Met Office has warned that further thunderstorms with potential flash flooding are possible oer the next few days as the hot weather continues.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast indicates that temperatures will reach 24°C (75.2°F) during today.

Burnham drone enthusiast Shaun Hills took this impressive aerial photo below looking over the town when a sheet of lightning struck last night.