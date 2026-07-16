Lizzie Watkin appointed Somerset Council’s new Chief Financial Officer

Somerset Council has appointed Lizzie Watkin as its new Chief Financial Officer and statutory Section 151 Officer, marking a return to the county for the experienced local government finance leader.

Her appointment was confirmed by Full Council and comes at a pivotal time as the authority continues work to strengthen its financial resilience and deliver long‑term sustainability.

It comes after Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that the government has issued a formal notice to Somerset Council this week, ordering it to urgently address its “fragile financial position”.

Lizzie joins from Wiltshire Council, where she served as Corporate Director of Resources and Section 151 Officer, overseeing finance, procurement, digital, asset management and transformation. She brings a strong track record in financial leadership and organisational improvement, having previously held senior roles at Somerset County Council, Taunton Deane Borough Council and South Somerset District Council.

Somerset Council says her arrival will support ongoing improvement and transformation programmes, with the CFO role carrying critical responsibility for the proper administration of the authority’s finances and strategic financial leadership across the organisation.

Deputy Leader Liz Leyshon, Lead Member for Finance, said the council was “delighted to welcome Lizzie back to Somerset,” praising her experience and understanding of the county. She added that Lizzie’s expertise would be “invaluable” as the council continues its work to secure long‑term financial sustainability and deliver the best outcomes for residents.

She also thanked Interim CFO Clive Heaphy for his leadership over the past year, noting his contribution during a challenging period for the authority.

Lizzie Watkin will formally take on the Section 151 role from 31 July.