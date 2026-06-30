Local apprentices join forces for Burnham-On-Sea beach clean

A team of enthusiastic apprentices from Motofix rolled up their sleeves to help tidy Burnham-On-Sea’s beach and seafront, taking part in a community litter-pick timed to mark both World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.

The group — including nine first‑year apprentices — joined volunteers from South Swindon Parish Council and Surfers Against Sewage to clear litter from several locations across the region.

Their efforts covered the River Ray and Mannington Recreation Ground in Swindon, before heading to Burnham-On-Sea to tackle the beach and pier area.

Motofix says the initiative reflects its commitment to developing well‑rounded apprentices, not just technical talent.

The company praised the group’s attitude, highlighting their professionalism, teamwork and genuine desire to make a positive impact in the communities where they live and work.

From the moment they volunteered, the apprentices showed what Motofix describes as “fantastic ambassadorial qualities,” engaging positively with residents and visitors while helping remove waste from the coastline.