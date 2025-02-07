Local artist opens mosaics exhibition in Burnham-On-Sea for charity

A local artist has opened a new exhibition in Burnham-On-Sea featuring his life’s work to raise money to change lives in Kenya.

Brian Humphrey’s display of colourful mosaics has opened at Burnham’s Princess Theatre where it is on show throughout February in the Cabaret Cafe Bar.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Brian says: “24 years ago I went to Kenya on an aid mission and was so touched by Kenyan widows and orphans who were friendly and smiling despite their poverty that I began the Kenya Hope Charity which became a registered charity in 2017.”

“Over the years, I have raised money selling my mosaics. The money raised from the February exhibition and sale of my work will help support widows groups, and also support tree nurseries run by youths who are learning about looking after the planet and fighting global warming. So far, the charity has planted over 2,500 trees in Kenya.”

Many of Brian’s mosaics depict African animals, but the highlight is a large dinosaur mosaic that could be won for just £1 with tickets on sale in the cafe.

Brian adds that the charity’s child sponsorship programme, costing £15 month, is helping poor orphans achieve their potential and has already produced a doctor, teacher, and two pastors. For more details about the charity, click here.