Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to learn how to paint with watercolours by a local artist who is starting a new training course.

Local art teacher Ade Bowen is leading the Monday evening classes from November over five weeks from 7-9pm at Trowbridge Hall in Highbridge.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is a beginners class and will introduce learners to the basics of enjoying watercolour.”

“We will cover how to apply the paint and understand colour theory. We will look at techniques such as wet on wet, wet on dry, layering, blending and sponging.”

“Initially just 5 weeks long, it is hoped that it will continue into the new year.”

There is also a watercolour Christmas card workshop which will teach four different techniques to create personalised Christmas cards ready in time to send to friends and family.

More information on the sessions and how to enrol can be found here. Five weeks cost £50 or £12 per session.