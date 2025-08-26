Local artist showcases her colourful work at Burnham-On-Sea theatre

Visitors to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre can enjoy more than just performances this month, as local artist Margaret Riordan presents an exhibition of original artworks and signed prints.

The exhibition at the venue’s Aroma Café is now open and runs until Saturday 7th September, offering a chance to view and purchase pieces from one of the creatives.

Margaret’s work spans a range of styles and subjects, with each piece reflecting her distinctive artistic voice and connection to the Somerset landscape.

The Aroma Café, located inside the Princess Theatre, is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm, and provides a welcoming space for visitors to enjoy the art alongside a full menu, free WiFi, and on-site parking.

The exhibition is part of the theatre’s ongoing commitment to supporting local talent and offering cultural experiences beyond the stage.