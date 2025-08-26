19.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsLocal artist showcases her colourful work at Burnham-On-Sea theatre
News

Local artist showcases her colourful work at Burnham-On-Sea theatre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Visitors to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre can enjoy more than just performances this month, as local artist Margaret Riordan presents an exhibition of original artworks and signed prints.

The exhibition at the venue’s Aroma Café is now open and runs until Saturday 7th September, offering a chance to view and purchase pieces from one of the creatives.

Margaret’s work spans a range of styles and subjects, with each piece reflecting her distinctive artistic voice and connection to the Somerset landscape.

The Aroma Café, located inside the Princess Theatre, is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm, and provides a welcoming space for visitors to enjoy the art alongside a full menu, free WiFi, and on-site parking.

The exhibition is part of the theatre’s ongoing commitment to supporting local talent and offering cultural experiences beyond the stage.

Previous article
Mega Mascot Fun Day coming to Burnham’s BASC Ground today
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea firm to host charity golf day in support of Injured Jockeys Fund

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
19.8 ° C
22 °
19.2 °
67 %
6.7kmh
17 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
19 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com