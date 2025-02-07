Local artist starts training courses on painting and drawing

Brent Knoll and Highbridge residents are being invited to learn how to paint and draw by a local artist who has started two new training courses.

Local art teacher Ade Bowen is bringing back his art classes this month to Highbridge and Brent Knoll.

The first course, Draw and Paint Animals for Beginners, is being held on Wednesday mornings at Brent Knoll Parish Hall from 10am to 12 noon.

“This is a short course where learners will look at different techniques for drawing different animals, from elegant giraffes to lizards, learners will tackle different topics each week,” he says. The cost is £12 per session.

The second course, Watercolour Down By The Shore, is held on Wednesday afternoons at Morland Community Hub from 1.30pm-3:30pm.

“This 8-week course is where we will take inspiration from the wonderful coastlines of Britain, from beautiful beaches to picturesque harbours. From boats to marine life, learners will learn lots of new techniques to get the most from their creative time,” he says. The cost of £12 per session.

If anyone is interested in joining, call Ade on 01934 620959, email ade90@hotmail.co.uk or drop in.