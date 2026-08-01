HomeNewsLocal artist to open new exhibition in Burnham-On-Sea this month
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Local artist to open new exhibition in Burnham-On-Sea this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Local artist Margaret Riordan from Lympsham will bring a splash of colour to Burnham-On-Sea this month as she showcased her latest artwork inside the Aroma Café at the Princess Theatre.

Her exhibition will run from Tuesday 11th August through to Friday 4th September 2026, opening from 9am until 3pm, Tuesdays to Fridays, with free entry for all visitors.

The display will feature a selection of her recent pieces, offering a chance for residents and visitors to enjoy original local artwork in a relaxed setting.

The Aroma Café will be serving coffee, snacks and cakes throughout the exhibition, with free WiFi available and free parking nearby, making it an easy drop‑in for anyone wanting to enjoy a quiet moment surrounded by creativity.

Margaret says she is delighted to be bringing her work to a local audience and hopes the exhibition will encourage more people to explore Burnham’s growing arts scene.

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