A local author has released her debut children’s book, an enchanting bedtime story about witches.

Freya Charlotte, who lives in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea, has unveiled ‘Witches Don’t Wear Flip Flops’.

It’s an exciting foray into the world of children’s books for author Freya and illustrator Isabelle Woodward.

Both Somerset based, the duo met whilst studying at Plymouth university and have reunited four years later to work on the paperback book, which has been published by Olympia Publishers.

“The book is a contemporary story of a young witch learning to express herself whilst living in the shadow of a traditional Grandmother,” says Freya.

‘”Witches Don’t Wear Flip Flops’ is a tale for all children learning to embrace their individuality in a world in which standing out is not as easy as fitting in.”

Freya is a solidly West Country girl who says she promptly scarpered from all adult responsibility as soon as her English Literature degree was placed into her hands.

Since then, she has worked and travelled throughout Asia, Oceania and Europe on a mission to discover new stories. In her quest to find a career that suits her, she says she has donned Scuba equipment in Greece, sold pearls in New Zealand, pruned vines in Australia for it to turn out that what she really wants to do is sit in a comfortable chair in her parents shed and write books.

‘Witches Don’t Wear Flip Flops’ is available in paperback and is suitable for reading ages 0-6. The new book can be ordered from Amazon.co.uk here.