News
News

Local care team starts ‘Be a Santa’ campaign to support isolated older people

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A North Somerset care team is bringing festive cheer to local older residents who may be spending Christmas alone this year.

Home Instead Weston-super-Mare, Clevedon & Burnham-On-Sea has launched its annual ‘Be a Santa’ campaign, which collects and delivers thoughtful gifts to elderly people who may not have family or visitors during the holiday season.

Dagmara Dutkiewicz-Rzeszut, care manager at Home Instead, says: “Christmas can be a very lonely time for older people, especially those without family or visitors. Our goal is simple: we want to bring a little cheer to their day and remind them that their community is thinking of them.”

The campaign works closely with local charities and event organisers to identify those who would benefit most. Last year, more than 200 gift parcels were delivered to isolated individuals across Weston-super-Mare, Clevedon, Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Residents can support the initiative by donating items such as cosy blankets, books, biscuits, chocolates, puzzles, and toiletries. Donations can be dropped off at the Home Instead office at 202 Worle High Street before Friday, December 5.

“We are so grateful for the support we’ve received from the community in previous years,” added Ms Dutkiewicz-Rzeszut. “Your donations have made such a positive impact, and we know the elderly people who receive these gifts are truly touched by the kindness.”

For more information or to get involved, call Home Instead on 01934 526892.

