Local choir to celebrate 10th anniversary with fundraising concert for hospice

A popular local choir is set to mark a major milestone with a special fundraising concert in aid of Weston Hospicecare later this month.

The All-Sorts Choir, based in the Burnham-On-Sea and East Brent area, will perform a lively evening of music on Saturday 27th September at 7pm at Uphill Victory Village Hall.

The evening will feature a variety of well-loved popular songs, with all proceeds going to support the hospice’s vital work.

Tickets are priced at £5, with additional donations welcomed for refreshments on the night. They can be purchased directly from choir members or by emailing allsortschoirtickets@yahoo.com.

The concert also marks the choir’s 10th anniversary, and members say they wanted to do something meaningful to celebrate the occasion.

“We sang at Weston Hospicecare’s Christmas Fayre last November and really enjoyed supporting them,” said a spokesperson for the choir. “This felt like the perfect opportunity to give back again.”

Organisers are encouraging locals to come along for an evening of uplifting music and community spirit, all in support of a worthy cause.

