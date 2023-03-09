Sedgemoor District Council has this week said a formal ‘thank you’ to community groups in the area during a special event ahead of it being disbanded at the end of March to make way for the new unitary Somerset Council.

Representatives from community groups across Sedgemoor were invited to a ‘thank You evening’ at its HQ in Bridgwater on Tuesday March 7th to recognise the years of hard work that the groups have put in to support communities and individuals across Sedgemoor.

The evening was hosted by Chairman Cllr Alan Bradford and Portfolio Holder for Communities, Cllr Janet Keen, and joined by ward councillors, 31 representatives from 16 community groups.

Each group was awarded a £200 donation and a special commemorative plaque, acknowledging their support to Sedgemoor District Council and its residents.

Cllr Bradford said: “We pay tribute to all the groups who have helped our communities and individuals over the years.”

“Our community work at Sedgemoor has been boosted by the hard work that all of you have done in the past and I know you will continue that good work in the future. Thank you.”

Cllr Janet Keen added: “Without your services to the community, many lives would be the poorer. It has been a joy and a privilege to meet and help so many of our volunteers.”

“The work you have all contributed in winter and summer, in rain or shine, is a true legacy of the spirit of Sedgemoor which will be remembered for many years. So, thank you to you all on behalf of the Council but on behalf of all the people who have received your service and whose lives are richer.”

The 22 groups below were thanked by Sedgemoor District Council:

BARB Search and Rescue

Berrow Conservation Group

Bridgwater Arts Centre

Burnham Railway Heritage Group

Cannington in Bloom

Down to Earth – Art for Everyone at Victoria Park

East Bridgwater (Sydenham) Pantry

Friends of Apex Park

Friends of Ashton Windmill

Friends of Burnham Hospital

Friends of Marine Cove

Friends of the Meads

Friends of Wembdon Road Cemetery

Green Wedmore

Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Pantry

Inland Waterways association West Country

On Your Bike, Bridgwater

Princess Theatre and Arts Centre

Sedgemoor Conservation Group

Seed of Hope CIC

South Bridgwater (Hamp) Pantry

Southwell House and Gardens of Highbridge