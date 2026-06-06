Local Council Clerk Week marked in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to recognise the vital work of local council clerks as Local Council Clerk Week takes place from 8–12 June 2026.

The national campaign, themed ‘Empowering Change’, highlights the professionals who keep grassroots democracy running quietly and reliably in towns and villages across England and Wales.

From noticeboards and play areas to community halls, allotments, defibrillators, Christmas lights, remembrance events and summer fetes, clerks are involved in much of the day‑to‑day work that shapes local life.

Many of these services are felt long before they are noticed, and organisers say the week offers a chance to appreciate the people behind them.

Rob Smith, Chief Executive of the Society of Local Council Clerks (SLCC), said clerks remain central to the success of around 10,000 councils nationwide.

“When a community pulls off something brilliant — revives a hall, opens a play space, protects a green, secures a grant, brings people together — there’s almost always a clerk in the engine room making it happen,” he said.

“They’re not ‘just admin’. They’re the people who keep decisions legal, money accountable, meetings fair, and local democracy real.”

Clerks support councils in securing funding for projects such as skateparks, youth services and warm community spaces, coordinating civic events, guiding councillors through legislation and procurement, supporting volunteers, and protecting public assets through clear governance and accountable decision‑making. Their work is becoming increasingly important as communities face rising costs, higher expectations of public services and growing pressure on local facilities.

In England, renewed attention on devolution is highlighting the role of parish and town councils in neighbourhood‑level decision‑making. In Wales, community councils continue to shape local futures rooted in language, culture and identity. Clerks, as trained professionals, help ensure these councils remain resilient, transparent and focused on local needs.

Local Council Clerk Week aims to celebrate clerks’ professionalism, raise awareness of the impact of local councils — particularly among residents who feel disconnected from politics — and encourage new talent to consider a career at the heart of community life.

Organisers say it is a reminder that democracy does not only happen in Westminster or Cardiff Bay, but in village halls, community centres and town council offices, where clerks help shape the services residents rely on every day.