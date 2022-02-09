Two councillors have come to the rescue of a stranded hedgehog in Highbridge this week while delivering election leaflets.

Alistair Hendry and John Woodman were walking along Paddock Drive in Highbridge on Tuesday (February 8th) when they came across a manhole with a broken cover.

“I looked down and noticed that a full grown hedgehog had fallen in,” says Alistair. “It had got stuck and couldn’t get out.”

“We called Secret World but in the meantime I took my coat off and went into the manhole several feet down and, needless to say, the little man was rescued to fight another day!”

He added that Secret World arrived a short time afterwards and a wildlife carer took the hedgehog away for treatment.