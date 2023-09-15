The groundskeeper of a village cricket club near Burnham-On-Sea has been awarded a top accolade in recognition of his years of dedicated work.

David Counsell, the groundsman for Huntspill and District Cricket Club, received the Chairman’s Cup during the Somerset Playing Fields’ Association Field of the Year Awards held on Friday, September 15th. He received the award from Chris Davies, Somerset Deputy Lieutenant, pictured above.

During Friday’s event, community groups across Somerset who oversee playing fields and play areas received awards for maintaining the best green spaces.

Richard Young, Secretary and Treasurer of the association, said of David: “He has been the groundsman for Huntspill and District Cricket Club for many years and spends over 25 hours a week maintaining the Memorial Playing Field in New Road, West Huntspill, preparing wickets for both club matches – be it seniors, ladies or youth and, in the last few years, Somerset County Cricket Club’s young pathway cricketers.”

Richard adds: “David is dedicated and takes great pride in the work he does. His hard work is appreciated by all who play on wickets he has produced and receives praise from the opposition. As well as maintaining the playing square, he maintains the outfield areas and cuts the field for West Huntspill Parish Council.”

Among the playing field groups receiving awards in the Burnham-On-Sea area were East Huntspill, Mark, Huntspill and Lympsham.

Somerset Playing Fields’ Association Awards 2023

Large Fields

1st Trull Parish Council – King George V Field, Church Road

2nd Wembdon Parish Council – Homberg Way Playing Field

3rd= Wiveliscombe – War Memorial Recreation Ground, West Road

3rd= Lympsham Parish Council – Lympsham Village Green & Cricket Field

Highly commended (HC) Milverton Recreation Ground Committee – Recreation Ground, Butts Way

HC East Huntspill Cricket Club – Merry Lane Ground

HC Huntspill & District Cricket Club – New Road Recreation Ground

HC Stawley Recreation Field & Appley Pavilion Trustees – Stawley Recreation Field

HC Churchill Playing Field, Ladymead Close

HC Allerford Village Hall & Recreation Ground – Harepark

HC Ilton Recreation Field – Copse Lane

HC Dulverton Sportsfield, Millham Lane

Play Areas

1st Woolavington Playing Fields Association – Higher Road Play Area

2nd Dulverton Town Council – Kings Corner Play Area

3rd= Dulverton Town Council – Barns Close Play Area

3rd= Ilton Play Area – Copse Lane

HC Mark Parish Council – Vole Road