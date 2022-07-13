A local cyclist has raised around £2,000 for charity by cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats.

Gary Bowden from Dulhorn Farm holiday park in Lympsham was among a group of 18 cyclists who peddled their way along the route this month.

He finished the challenge on Monday this week, raising a superb sum for the mental health charity Mind.

Gary told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve done it! 1000 miles of sweat, blood and tears.”

“We had some issues along the way — two riders had falls, causing bruising and bleeding with one rider ending up in A&E. We had numerous punctures, broken spokes and lots of sore muscles and bottoms… but we did it!”

”18 riders raising money for charity and pushed themselves to the limit. A huge thank you goes for all the support and sponsorship.” A combined total of £15,000 by the riders is expected to have been raised.

Click here for the fundraising page

 
