Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is set to host its annual Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday 19th November and are looking for local exhibitors.

The event will run from 10am until 4pm and will include activities in the theatre as part of an ‘open house’ event.

Beccy Armory, Business Development Officer and spokesperson for The Princess Theatre, says: “We are excited about the return of the Christmas Craft Fair, it has been a long time.”

“There are many local crafts people and local producers so we are keen to hear from as many of them as possible to make this a local sustainable event.”

The cost of a table is £15 and spaces are limited so early applications are advised.

If you would like to book a table for you or your organisation, application forms are available via our website https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/christmas-craft-fair/ or by e-mailing FOH@theprincesstheatre.co.uk. For more information contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.