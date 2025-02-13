Local firms announced among the finalists at Somerset Business Awards

Local firms in Highbridge, Rooksbridge and Bleadon are among the finalists announced this week for this year’s Somerset Business Awards.

The judges spent hours visiting the shortlisted businesses, charities and organisations before making their final decisions.

The awards are run annually by Somerset Chamber of Commerce and the 2025 finalists come from Highbridge, Taunton, Wiveliscombe, Yeovil, Bridgwater, Weston-super-Mare, Merriott, Clevedon, Clutton, Wellington, Rooksbridge, Langport, Wells, Cheddar, Middlezoy, Bleadon, Somerton, Barrington, Shepton Mallet, Roadwater and Sandford.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the awards, which are again supported by main sponsor Albert Goodman. The grand final will be hosted by broadcast journalist Cormac MacMahon at the Winter Gardens Pavilion in Weston on March 28th.

David Crew, Managing Director of Somerset Chamber of Commerce, thanked everyone who had entered the awards and said the most hotly contested categories had included Service Excellence, Small Business of the Year and Start-up of the Year.

He said: “Despite some really challenging trading conditions, it’s been incredibly encouraging to see so many fantastic applications from business and charities from across the county – they are doing some great work and we are honoured to be able to highlight that through these awards.”

Somerset Business Awards 2025 Finalists:

Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year Award

Clevedon Salerooms, Clevedon

Highbridge Caravans Centre Limited, Highbridge

The Somerset Toiletry Company, Clutton

Small Business of the Year (turnover up to £0.5 million) sponsored by Gather Technology Ltd

ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott

Auxilium HR Solutions Ltd, Yeovil

Solace Business Management Ltd, Taunton

Medium Business of the Year (turnover up to £5 million) sponsored by Higos Insurance Services

able2achieve, Yeovil

Kingdom TM Ltd, Wellington

WCI Group Ltd, Wiveliscombe

Large Business of the Year (turnover over £5 million) sponsored by Netitude

Berry & Escott Engineering Ltd, Bridgwater

GSH (South West Consultancy) Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

JAO Groundworks Ltd, Taunton

Best Use of Digital Technology Award sponsored by Evo Agency

PVS Group UK, Rooksbridge

Sequel Agency, Yeovil

Techosaurus Ltd, Yeovil

Charity of the Year Award sponsored by Clarke Willmott

bibic, Langport

Heads up Somerset Ltd, Wells

Somerset Cricket Foundation, Taunton

Employer of the Year sponsored by The HR Dept

Battens Solicitors, Yeovil

Talking Stick Digital, Bridgwater

Turnbull Infrastructure & Utilities, Bridgwater

Investing in Somerset Award sponsored by Hinkley Point C

Channel UK Events CIC, Minehead

Interim Spaces, Shepton Mallet

The Somerset Toiletry Company, Clutton

Start-up of the Year Award sponsored by Westcotts

Be. Laser & Skin Clinic, Taunton

Squeak-a-Boo Pest Management, Barrington

The Little Farm Shed, Shepton Mallet

Apprentice of the Year Award sponsored by University Centre Weston

Singer Instruments, Roadwater – Jack Lewis

Thatchers Cider, Sandford – Lily Wright

Turnbull Infrastructure & Utilities Ltd, Bridgwater – Finley Hodder

Environmental and Sustainability Award sponsored by Agratas

Green Machine SW Ltd, Highbridge

Riverside Holiday Village, Bleadon

Thatchers Cider, Sandford

Service Excellence Award sponsored by Porter Dodson

Elements Boutique Spa, Middlezoy

WCI Group Ltd, Wiveliscombe

Wessex Pop-Up Coldrooms, Langport

Manufacturing and Engineering Award sponsored by Leonardo

Bates Product Design, Highbridge

Kingdom TM Ltd, Wellington

Needles and Pins Aerospace, Somerton

Business Resilience and Growth Award sponsored by Barclays

Dowlas Property Group Ltd, Cheddar

Lendology CIC, Taunton

Wessex Pop-Up Coldrooms Ltd, Langport

Pictured: Mike Cahill of sponsor Albert Goodman and David Crew, Managing Director of Somerset Chamber of Commerce