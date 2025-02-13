Local firms announced among the finalists at Somerset Business Awards

Local firms in Highbridge, Rooksbridge and Bleadon are among the finalists announced this week for this year’s Somerset Business Awards.
The judges spent hours visiting the shortlisted businesses, charities and organisations before making their final decisions.
The awards are run annually by Somerset Chamber of Commerce and the 2025 finalists come from Highbridge, Taunton, Wiveliscombe, Yeovil, Bridgwater, Weston-super-Mare, Merriott, Clevedon, Clutton, Wellington, Rooksbridge, Langport, Wells, Cheddar, Middlezoy, Bleadon, Somerton, Barrington, Shepton Mallet, Roadwater and Sandford.
This year is the 20th anniversary of the awards, which are again supported by main sponsor Albert Goodman. The grand final will be hosted by broadcast journalist Cormac MacMahon at the Winter Gardens Pavilion in Weston on March 28th.
David Crew, Managing Director of Somerset Chamber of Commerce, thanked everyone who had entered the awards and said the most hotly contested categories had included Service Excellence, Small Business of the Year and Start-up of the Year.
He said: “Despite some really challenging trading conditions, it’s been incredibly encouraging to see so many fantastic applications from business and charities from across the county – they are doing some great work and we are honoured to be able to highlight that through these awards.”
Somerset Business Awards 2025 Finalists:
Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year Award
Clevedon Salerooms, Clevedon
Highbridge Caravans Centre Limited, Highbridge
The Somerset Toiletry Company, Clutton
Small Business of the Year (turnover up to £0.5 million) sponsored by Gather Technology Ltd
ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott
Auxilium HR Solutions Ltd, Yeovil
Solace Business Management Ltd, Taunton
Medium Business of the Year (turnover up to £5 million) sponsored by Higos Insurance Services
able2achieve, Yeovil
Kingdom TM Ltd, Wellington
WCI Group Ltd, Wiveliscombe
Large Business of the Year (turnover over £5 million) sponsored by Netitude
Berry & Escott Engineering Ltd, Bridgwater
GSH (South West Consultancy) Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
JAO Groundworks Ltd, Taunton
Best Use of Digital Technology Award sponsored by Evo Agency
PVS Group UK, Rooksbridge
Sequel Agency, Yeovil
Techosaurus Ltd, Yeovil
Charity of the Year Award sponsored by Clarke Willmott
bibic, Langport
Heads up Somerset Ltd, Wells
Somerset Cricket Foundation, Taunton
Employer of the Year sponsored by The HR Dept
Battens Solicitors, Yeovil
Talking Stick Digital, Bridgwater
Turnbull Infrastructure & Utilities, Bridgwater
Investing in Somerset Award sponsored by Hinkley Point C
Channel UK Events CIC, Minehead
Interim Spaces, Shepton Mallet
The Somerset Toiletry Company, Clutton
Start-up of the Year Award sponsored by Westcotts
Be. Laser & Skin Clinic, Taunton
Squeak-a-Boo Pest Management, Barrington
The Little Farm Shed, Shepton Mallet
Apprentice of the Year Award sponsored by University Centre Weston
Singer Instruments, Roadwater – Jack Lewis
Thatchers Cider, Sandford – Lily Wright
Turnbull Infrastructure & Utilities Ltd, Bridgwater – Finley Hodder
Environmental and Sustainability Award sponsored by Agratas
Green Machine SW Ltd, Highbridge
Riverside Holiday Village, Bleadon
Thatchers Cider, Sandford
Service Excellence Award sponsored by Porter Dodson
Elements Boutique Spa, Middlezoy
WCI Group Ltd, Wiveliscombe
Wessex Pop-Up Coldrooms, Langport
Manufacturing and Engineering Award sponsored by Leonardo
Bates Product Design, Highbridge
Kingdom TM Ltd, Wellington
Needles and Pins Aerospace, Somerton
Business Resilience and Growth Award sponsored by Barclays
Dowlas Property Group Ltd, Cheddar
Lendology CIC, Taunton
Wessex Pop-Up Coldrooms Ltd, Langport
