Floral tributes left in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge for The Queen are being turned into compost for a new tree to be planted in her memory.

The Town Council says the new tree will be planted locally as part of the ‘Queen’s Green Canopy’ initiative that was started earlier this year for the Jubilee.

A Burnham and Highbridge Town Council spokesperson says: “Residents of both Highbridge and Burnham left floral tributes at the flagpoles in both our towns as a mark of respect at the sad passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II. The Town Council also left floral wreaths.”

“All of the flowers have now been collected by the Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, and are being composted.”

“The compost will then be used at a planting of a tree in her memory in the future, which will become part of the ‘Queen’s Green Canopy’.”

Across the nation over a million trees were planted during the first planting season from October 2021 to March 2022 in Her Majesty’s name, creating a living legacy.

The Queen’s Green Canopy was initially created to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and was due to conclude in December of this year, the end of the Jubilee year.

On the wishes of King Charles, this initiative has now been extended for a further full tree planting season – from October 2022 until March 2023. This will give people the opportunity to plant trees in honour of the memory of The Queen.