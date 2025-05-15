Local foster couple highlight urgent need for Somerset homes in Foster Care Fortnight

A Somerset couple are highlighting the ongoing and urgent need for more foster carers as part of Foster Care Fortnight, a national awareness initiative running from May 12th–25th.

“We didn’t realise until we became foster carers how many children are in the care system, and how many foster carers short they are, nationwide,” says Steve, a Somerset Council foster carer.

“We received the call for our first placement on the same day we were approved as carers, which really does show the desperate need for more foster homes.”

Steve and Amanda have been fostering for over 11 years, providing safety and support for more than 25 vulnerable children during this time, often on a long-term basis. They have also provided emergency and respite care.

They have five children of their own and began fostering when their two youngest children were at secondary school.

“Our house has always been busy, and we love having a busy life and home with the children,” said Amanda. “We started out with one foster child but this quickly increased, and it just went from there.”

Steve and Amanda currently foster three children, having previously moved to a bigger house with more bedrooms to support an additional child, an action that shows commitment to their role and the children they care for.

“Before I came in to fostering, I thought we all had happy childhoods, but now as a foster carer, I realise that’s not the case,” said Steve.

Foster carers provide safe, nurturing homes for children who are unable to live with their birth families. This might be on a short-term or long-term basis, but children often maintain contact with their family while in foster care.

“There have been some challenges along the way, but it is very rewarding when you see how far the children can come,” adds Amanda. “I would honestly tell anyone interested in fostering to seriously consider it, because it’s a wonderful thing to do.”

Cllr Heather Shearer, Somerset Lead Member for Children, Families and Education, says: “Carers like Steve and Amanda show real dedication to young people in our care, helping them to realise their true potential whilst providing much needed stability and support.”

“I want to extend my thanks to Steve and Amanda, and all our valued foster carers across Somerset for the genuine difference they make to the lives and futures of local young people every day.”

In Somerset there are around 630 children in care with more than 60% aged 11 to 18. With less than 150 in-house fostering households, more foster homes are urgently needed.

Though there is a particular need for full-time carers to provide long-term homes for children, you don’t have to foster full time. There are flexible options available to suit carers’ lifestyles and the level of commitment they can offer, such as occasional care of a child just one weekend a month or during school holidays.

Foster carers need to be aged 21 or over with a spare room in their home. No experience is necessary as full training and support is provided, including weekly payments to support you financially.

For more information on fostering, visit www.fosteringinsomerset.org.uk or call 0800 587 9900 and speak to our friendly team. There’s no commitment to anything by getting in touch to find out more.