Local horse rider canters to national success after winning prestigious title

Local horse rider Florence Human has cantered to national success after winning a prestigious title at the Petplan Area Festival Championships held at Arena UK in Lincolnshire.

Florence, 23, who grew up in Mark near Burnham-On-Sea, competed with her horse Fulgencio — who has the stable name Dylan — and was crowned winner of the Prix St. George Bronze Freestyle to Music class.

She also was runner-up in the Prix St. George Bronze class, marking a standout performance at the British Dressage National Championships.

The Freestyle to Music class allows riders to choreograph their own test to music, creating a unique and expressive routine. Florence teamed up with local equine music producer Tony Hobden of Equidance to craft a soundtrack using tracks from the band Bastille. The judges were impressed, awarding her a winning score of 69.125%.

Speaking after the event, Florence said: “I love riding to his canter music — it’s all about dancing and not caring and he loves it. I just wanted to do something a little bit different and fun.”

Florence works as an emergency call handler for the Ambulance Service, but still returns regularly to her parents’ stables in Mark to train and help on the yard.

With two other young horses in her care, she juggles her demanding job with her passion for dressage — a commitment that clearly paid off this week.