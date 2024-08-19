16.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Aug 20, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsLocal hospice to open third shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea
News

Local hospice to open third shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A local hospice charity is launching a third shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea this week.

Weston Hospicecare has taken over the former Sentiments card shop in Burnham High Street and is set to open it this Friday (August 23rd).

Cindy Tee, area manager for the hospice, says: “The new shop will focus on boutique fashion, alongside childrens clothes and toys.”

“Our second shop – two doors along the High Street – will eventually become a furniture and linen shop. Our third shop, in College Street, will continue as a clearance shop.”

“We wanted a larger premises in Burnham as we move into furniture and this new premises works perfectly for us.”

“We thank our customers for their support of the charity’s work.”

Weston Hospicecare has been providing much services for over 30 years. It relies on the community it supports.

Previous article
Over 4,000 homes in Burnham-On-Sea temporarily left without power

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
16.8 ° C
17.5 °
15.4 °
85 %
3.1kmh
27 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com