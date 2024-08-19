Local hospice to open third shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea

A local hospice charity is launching a third shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea this week.

Weston Hospicecare has taken over the former Sentiments card shop in Burnham High Street and is set to open it this Friday (August 23rd).

Cindy Tee, area manager for the hospice, says: “The new shop will focus on boutique fashion, alongside childrens clothes and toys.”

“Our second shop – two doors along the High Street – will eventually become a furniture and linen shop. Our third shop, in College Street, will continue as a clearance shop.”

“We wanted a larger premises in Burnham as we move into furniture and this new premises works perfectly for us.”

“We thank our customers for their support of the charity’s work.”

Weston Hospicecare has been providing much services for over 30 years. It relies on the community it supports.